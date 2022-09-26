electronica album art blurredelectronica album art

Electronica

The cover art for this track was generated by DALL-E-2.

How is this track made?

All tracks on Flowful are infinite-length generators, rather than fixed length songs. This means the tracks are made algorithmically by piecing together audio parts (which are recorded by a human), and adding small elements of randomness so that the tracks have their own unique sound. They should never distract you when you're trying to focus.
The main reason this method was chosen was to stop flow-breaking events happening in the music we listen to. All too often other streaming services will shuffle on something not fit for concentration once your focus playlist is over. This can break flow, which can take over 20 minutes to re-gain. Infinite-length tracks ensure you get the most out of your time spent focusing.

