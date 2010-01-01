Tools to manipulate the audio with productivity strategies, such as the Pomodoro technique.
7 Day money-back guarantee
No questions asked.
Support a solo developer
Financially support a one-man-band!
Access to Discord
Discuss productivity, suggest tracks / features and more!
Be the first to listen
New tracks are never in the free rotation in their first week. Try them out instantly with premium.
Customise & combine tracks
Mix and match tracks together, and tweak sounds of the track to your liking.
Like & comment on tracks
Save tracks you like, and give feedback on them with comments. Coming Soon!
FAQ
Everything you need to know.
Absolutely. You can listen to the free tracks for as long as you would like - no need to even make an account. There is no time limit on any of our music. To access the tracks outside of the free rotation however, you will need to upgrade to premium.
We rotate the free tracks so that free users get to sample all of the tracks if they wait long enough. Every monday, a new, random selection of tracks will be made free from the coming week. Note that these tracks will not contain the newly added tracks for that week. Premium gives you access to all tracks at any time, including the brand new releases.
Of course! The subscription is completely cross-platform, and will give you access to the mobile app once it has finished development. For now, you can listen in your mobile's internet browser.
Absolutely. We offer a 7 day no-questions-asked refund policy. Reach out to us here for help processing a refund.
We don't store any of your payment information on our servers - that's all handled by Stripe. They're a big company whose whole mission is to safely process payments. Your credit card and billing info is safe with them.
Pomodoro ▽
25 minutes of music, separated by a 5 minute break. Flowful will indicate these timings for you, and pause the music during the breaks.